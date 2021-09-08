CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina vs. Bolivia: World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Cup qualifying continues in South America on Thursday as Argentina welcome Bolivia to Buenos Aires just days after the Copa America champs saw their match against Brazil suspended as health officials stormed the field to confront Argentine players over COVID protocols. That match’s outcome has not been decided, with Argentina set to complete just two matches in this window.

Soccerchatsports.com

Lionel Messi Says He Has 'Peace of Mind' After Argentina's 2021 Copa America Win

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi said he's felt "peace of mind" since leading the Argentina national team to the 2021 Copa America championship in July. Messi, who tied for the tournament lead with four goals and won the Best Player Award, told ESPN's Adriana Garcia on Wednesday he was on cloud nine after the triumph.
SoccerMetro International

Soccer-Messi overtakes Pele with hat-trick as Argentina beat Bolivia

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to give Argentina a 3-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, lifting him above Pele as South America’s top international scorer with 79 goals. Messi got the opener after 14 minutes in Buenos Aires, dancing around the Bolivian...

