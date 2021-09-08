CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

TagScanner 6.1.10

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

TagScanner is a powerful tool for organizing and managing your music collection. It can edit tags of most modern audio formats, supports ID3v1/v2, Vorbis comments, APEv2, WMA and MP4(iTunes) tags. You can rename files according to information from the tags, import tag information from filenames or other sources, perform any text replacement and transformations in tags and filenames. Also you may get album info and download covers via online databases like freedb, Amazon, Discogs or MusicBrainz. You can create playlists in one click and export your collection to HTML, Excel or any user-defined format. TagScanner has an easy-to-use multilingual interface and built-in audio player.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Files#Audio Player#Playlists#Tagscanner#Id3v1 V2#Html#Import#Flac#Aac#Speex#Wavpack#Trueaudio#Aiff#Direct Stream Digital#Vorbis Comments#Latvian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ComputersNeowin

AnyDesk 6.3.3

AnyDesk is a fast remote desktop system and enables users to access their data, images, videos and applications from anywhere and at any time, and also to share it with others. AnyDesk is the first remote desktop software that doesn't require you to think about what you can do. CAD, video editing or simply working comfortably with an office suite for hours are just a few examples. AnyDesk is designed for modern multi-core CPUs. Most of AnyDesk's image processing is done concurrently. This way, AnyDesk can utilize up to 90% of modern CPUs. AnyDesk works across multiple platforms and operating systems: Windows, Linux, Free BSD, Mac OS, iOS and Android.
SoftwareNeowin

New Outlook bug lets phishing emails seem genuine

A vulnerability in Microsoft Outlook is tricking users into believing that phishing emails directed to them are genuine. The Address Book within Outlook shows a person's contact information even though they are not genuine and come from Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs). IDNs include letters from other scripts like Cyrillic that are similar in appearance to letters from the Latin alphabet.
SoftwareNeowin

Google is adding support for voice calls in the Gmail app

Google is all set to update the Gmail app with the ability to directly call someone who also has the Gmail app. The update is part of an even larger update to Workspace that Google announced today. Google says that the feature will enable spontaneous connections with colleagues that you...
ComputersNeowin

Thunderbird 91.1.0

Thunderbird is a free, open-source, cross-platform application for managing email and news feeds. It is a local (rather than a web-based) email application that is powerful yet easy-to-use. Thunderbird is developed, tested, translated and supported by the folks at Mozilla Corporation and by a group of dedicated volunteers. Thunderbird gives you control and ownership over your email. There are lots of add-ons available for Thunderbird that enable you to extend and customize your email experience.
ComputersNeowin

Windows 11 build 22000.184 for the Beta channel still has broken Taskbar and Start menu

Microsoft is today releasing builds for both Dev and Beta channel Insiders. While the Dev channel is receiving Windows 11 build 22454, the beta channel is being served a cumulative update, bumping up the build number to 22000.184. This is to be expected since the version heading to the Beta channel is in its final stages of development, being made ready for the October 5 release. However, the version will continue receiving cumulative updates with bug fixes post-release, especially since the release is a staggered one.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft: Windows 11 is designed to get the best out of hardware, here's how

We already know that Intel's upcoming 12th Gen Alder Lake processors are optimized to work really nicely with Microsoft's Windows 11 OS. A little taste of that from early testing of somewhat similar hardware definitely showed some sort of improvement, although the gains could be higher with Alder Lake due to Intel's new Thread Director technology.
ComputersNeowin

Malwarebytes 4.4.6.231 (offline installer)

Malwarebytes is a high performance anti-malware application that thoroughly removes even the most advanced malware and spyware. Malwarebytes version 4.xx brings comprehensive protection against today’s threat landscape so that you can finally replace your traditional antivirus. You can finally replace your traditional antivirus, thanks to a innovative and layered approach...
SoftwareNeowin

PicPick 5.1.8

PicPick is user friendly and full of features for creating your image, suitable for software developers, graphic designers and the home user. It is an all-in-one program that provides a full-featured screen capture tool, intuitive image editor, color picker, color palette, pixel ruler, protractor, crosshair and even whiteboard. It not only has everything that you need, but it loads fast, and sits quietly in the system tray until needed.
ComputersTidbits

Improve Your Mac’s Audio by Combining Speakers

Since 2005 or so, I’ve been listening to music on my Mac through an Altec Lansing FX6021 speaker system with two stereo speakers and a subwoofer. The sound has been excellent, and I have appreciated having a dedicated controller for power and volume—it makes turning the sound off or adjusting the volume easier than using keyboard shortcuts or a graphical interface. Alas, something in the controller failed recently, rendering the controls inoperable and causing the sound to cut out or disappear entirely. After some troubleshooting, I determined that replacement was probably the better part of valor and asked for (and received) recommendations on TidBITS Talk.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Android 12 Beta 5 is now live, general release coming soon

Google released the first Android 12 Developer Preview back in February, and since then, the company has been regularly rolling out new versions of the OS as part of its regular release schedule. Nearly a month ago, it announced Android 12 Beta 4, stating that the OS has reached Platform Stability. Now, it has released the final beta build, which is Android 12 Beta 5.
ComputersNeowin

90% off: Get a lifetime plan to Knowable Audio for just $59.99

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 90% off Knowable Audio Learning Platform: Lifetime Subscription. Learn life-changing skills with audio courses led by 200+ of the world's leading experts. Knowable’s library of exclusive, expert-led audio courses makes learning...
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

Learn To Build a Simple Dictionary Application Using JavaScript

JavaScript is one of the most popular programming languages among web developers. While learning JavaScript, everyone begins with the basics and building simple applications using DOM manipulation. In this article, you will learn how you can build a dictionary using JavaScript and DOM manipulation. This article expects you to know...
ComputersNeowin

Save 98% off this Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 98% off this Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle. Start a career in coding and programming with 13 courses and 59 hours of content on Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ROS1, and ROS2. This...
ComputersNeowin

RSS Guard 4.0.2

RSS Guard is a simple (yet powerful) feed reader. It is able to fetch the most known feed formats, including RSS/RDF and ATOM. It's free, it's open-source. RSS Guard currently supports Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian. RSS Guard will never depend on other services - this includes online news aggregators like Feedly, The Old Reader and others.
SoftwareNeowin

Postbox 7.0.49

Postbox is a slick, modern-looking email client that provides a rich set of tools to help you get more from your messages. Postbox helps you make the most of your email, offering powerful new ways to find, use, and view email messages and content, organize your work life, and get stuff done.
Cell Phones9to5Google

WhatsApp adds end-to-end encryption for Android cloud backups

After being hinted at and after testing in previous beta builds, WhatsApp has confirmed that end-to-end encryption for cloud backups is set to roll out soon. Announced in a Facebook Engineering blog post, end-to-end encryption has been missing from cloud backups despite the fact that the messages in chat gained the added security layer way back in 2016. The current implementation has relied heavily on iCloud and Google Drive for cloud backup storage, but security was only offered with 2FA when restoring on your device.
ComputersNeowin

Today's Edge Dev build fixes a bunch of bugs that cause browser crashes

Today, it’s not just Windows 11 Insiders that are receiving new builds. Edge Insiders in the Dev channel are also being served with build 95.0.1000.0. As the build number suggests, this is the 1000th development build, which the firm is pointing out in its announcement. Since this is just the second build from major version 95, there aren’t any major features being added. The firm has only listed a few fixes and this time, there aren’t even the lists for separate reliability improvements and fixes to address changed behavior. It’s all being addressed in one short list.
ComputersNeowin

Windows 11 build 22454 for the Dev channel adds minor UI changes and a ton of fixes

It’s a new week, which means it’s time for a new Windows Insider build. Today, Windows 11 build 22454 is heading out to Dev channel users, bringing the second build from the rs_prerelease branch. This is a branch that has begun serving Insiders builds of the OS that are not tied to a specific version, meaning that bits released to this branch might not make it in time for the first Windows 11 version heading out next month.
ComputersZDNet

iDrive launches cloud-based Remote Desktop for PCs

Ever left documents, images, or video on a laptop, tablet, or phone that isn't close at hand and needed to obtain that content fast? Well, there's a new-gen app for that. IDrive on Sept. 9 launched Remote Desktop, a new cloud service that enables users to remotely access their RDP-based Windows computers and servers from any PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device at any time from any location. The company claims that this is the first cloud app to perform these functions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy