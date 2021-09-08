Restaurant reviews: Best things to eat in Sarasota-Manatee: Sept. 8-14

Here’s a life hack worth considering. When trying to decide on a seafood restaurant to spend what will likely be a large amount of your hard-earned money (or perhaps your significant other’s hard-earned money), consider going straight to the source, or as close to the source as possible without having to actually catch, clean and prepare it. Find a fish market. One that offers some sort of dining area, and if you’re truly fortunate, a full bar. The most famous of these options in Sarasota is Walt’s Fish Market Restaurant & Tiki Bar, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2018. Yes, choosing a seafood purveyor with a century of experience is also wise.