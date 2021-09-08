WHOA! Girl hikes her 48th 4,000-foot mountain before 5th birthday

Location is in Meetup. Iron Mountain Trail, East Canaan, CT,. Registration is required for this activity. This is an 11-mile out and back that will go through the rolling terrain of East Canaan Connecticut. This will be a fast-paced hike and participants will need to be well-conditioned. You will be rewarded with views on Stone Man Mountain. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum and accommodate parking. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures and post them on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O, snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.