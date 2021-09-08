CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

WHOA! Girl hikes her 48th 4,000-foot mountain before 5th birthday

By KC Downey
KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — It's a very exclusive club, and it now has a new member. Scarlett, who is also known as “Little Foot,” just hiked Mount Tecumseh in New Hampshire. It's the 48th 4,000-foot peak she has summited – and she did it all before turning 5. She completed...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Whoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Asheville, NCBlueridgenow.com

To celebrate 44th birthday, Mountains-To-Sea Trail announces 44-Mile Challenge

Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail is announcing the 44-Mile Challenge to celebrate the MST’s 44th birthday during the month of September. The Mountains-to-Sea Trail is North Carolina’s flagship trail, running 1,175 miles from Clingmans Dome in the Smoky Mountains to Jockey’s Ridge on the Outer Banks. The organization plans yearly events to celebrate how far the trail has come since September 1977, when Howard Lee, then secretary of the NC Department of Natural Resources and Community Development, proposed “establishing a state trail between the mountains and the seashore in North Carolina.”
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

HIKE STONEMAN MOUNTAIN ON THE IRON MOUNTAIN TRAIL, EAST CANAAN, (Vigorous-Strenuous)

Location is in Meetup. Iron Mountain Trail, East Canaan, CT,. Registration is required for this activity. This is an 11-mile out and back that will go through the rolling terrain of East Canaan Connecticut. This will be a fast-paced hike and participants will need to be well-conditioned. You will be rewarded with views on Stone Man Mountain. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum and accommodate parking. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures and post them on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O, snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.
KidsPosted by
Q 96.1

4 Year Old Just Did Something So Amazing, Hiked All 48 4,000 Foot Mountains in New Hampshire

If you need some inspiration look no further than Scarlett “Little Foot” who just has completed hiking the 48th 4,000 high peak mountains in New Hampshire with her last mountain being Mount Tecumseh according to WMUR.com. She is not even 5 years old yet! Scarlett, also known as little foot, accomplished the herculean feat with the help of her Grandmother. That is dedication.
Virginia Statefredericksburg.today

Six great mountain hikes in Virginia State Parks

Virginia State Parks have some of the most diverse trails in the United States. From the coast to the piedmont to the mountains, Virginia State Parks offer simple trails for novices to enjoy and complex, difficult trails for experienced outdoor enthusiasts. Mountain trails are generally more difficult because of steepness...
Food & DrinksGrosse Pointe News

Aloha, birthday girl!

Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe owner Gretchen Valade celebrated her 96th birthday last week with a small Hawaiian-themed party in her son’s backyard along with jazz greats such as Ralph Armstrong, Dave Bennett, Kimmie Horne and the Ron English band, who entertained the guests. Photo courtesy of Gretchen Valade.
Petskvta.com

A Warning About Hiking With Your Dog In The Local Mountains

(File photo courtesy of NPS) The National Park Service is warning people to be careful about taking their dog on a hike in the local mountains. They say just since July of this year, three dogs have died while on hikes with their owners in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area and many have had to be rescued.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Hiking trails at Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak closed on Sunday, Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The extreme heat is back and that means hikers who want to hit the trails at Phoenix's two major mountains during the day will have to wait. Because the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Sunday and Monday, the trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
Troy, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
Public HealthPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Was the 2021 Sturgis Rally a Delta COVID Super-Spreader Event?

Slowly, in-person events like the Chicago Auto Show are starting to make a return. And not just car shows, but motorcycle ones, too. However, just because the events are back doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. That’s what made the news that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally would continue for 2021 rather worrying. But now that the dust has settled, were the super-spreader fears realized?

Comments / 0

Community Policy