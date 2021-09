Joyce Reeves Milsap, 80, wife of Country Music Hall of Fame member Ronnie Milsap, passed away on Monday, Sept, 2, 2021. Joyce was born in Gainesville, Georgia. While a student in college, her parents, Lewis and Pauline Reeves, moved to Douglas. Lewis worked in the poultry business locally while Pauline owned and operated The Grasshopper Shoppe in Douglas.