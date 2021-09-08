CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Thousands Without Power in Southwest Michigan After Tuesday Night Storm

By Dana Marshall
When will your power be restored? We have estimates for Michigan outages. A brief, yet strong storm knocked out power all over Southwest Michigan Tuesday night. Heavy winds brought large tree limbs down, bringing powerlines with them causing wide spread power outages through out the state. Consumers Energy is currently dealing with a total of 983 separate outages affecting over 50,500 customers as of 6 A.M. on Wednesday, September 8th. That was a much larger number Tuesday evening, as crews have been working hard around the clock to restore power.

