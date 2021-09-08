CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will UConn hire to replace Randy Edsall? Some names to consider

Cover picture for the articleUConn will head into the search for its next football coach with a major advantage over the last time it went through this process: time. The search for a new coach in late December 2016 came just as the annual college football coaching carousel was coming to a halt and options were limited. Sure, making the official firing date for former coach Bob Diaco in early January saved the school some money, but it also took UConn out of the running for plenty of candidates who already landed a job or signed extensions to stay where they were.

NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

After further review, Edsall out immediately at UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday.
College SportstheScore

UConn's Edsall to retire after 2021 season

UConn head coach Randy Edsall will retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season, he announced Sunday. "After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its head football coach, I've decided to retire at the end of the season," Edsall wrote in a statement. He added: "Back...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Randy Edsall Steps Down Immediately At UConn

The Randy Edsall era at UConn has come to an abrupt end. Edsall, 63, announced on Sunday he would be retiring at the end of the 2021 season. He’s since had a change of heart. Edsall will be stepping down immediately, per college football insider Brett McMurphy. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as UConn’s interim head coach.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Randy Edsall News

Fresh off an embarrassing loss to Holy Cross which dropped his record since 2017 to 6-32, UConn head coach Randy Edsall announced his retirement effective the end of the season. Edsall enjoyed tremendous success during his first stint at UConn from 2004-10. He posted five winning seasons and made five...
College Sportschatsports.com

Randy Edsall Out as UConn Coach Before Purdue Game

Things just went from bad to worse in Storrs, Connecticut for UConn football. On Sunday it was announced that Randy Edsall, their head coach, would be retiring effective at the end of this season. Today it was announced that he was done effective immediately, so Purdue will be facing an interim coach on Saturday:
NFLbcsnn.com

Randy Edsall Forced to Step Down After Thinking He Could Fleece UConn Longer

Randy Edsall is finally done as the head coach of the UConn Football. After Edsall led the Huskies to a Game 2 loss against FCS Holy Cross, the disgraced coach with a bonus-laden contract announced he would be retiring at the end of the season. This would, of course, allow the coach and his family on staff to collect paychecks a little longer.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

UConn head coach Randy Edsall changes retirement timeline

Just one day after announcing his retirement at season’s end, UConn coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately. To say it’s been a rough go for the Huskies this season would be an understatement. They got blown out 45-0 by Fresno State in Week 0 and lost to Holy Cross — an FCS team — in Week 1. Now, they’re looking for a new coach sooner than expected.
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

A look at Randy Edsall's contract as losses mount for UConn football

Two games, two double-digit losses for Randy Edsall and UConn Huskies football. Last week was a 45-0 bludgeoning at Fresno State. Today, however, was an altogether different animal. The Huskies trailed Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross at the half, trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and lost...
College SportsWTNH.com

UConn students react to Randy Edsall’s abrupt departure

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A day after he announced he would retire after the season, former UConn Football Coach Randy Edsall abruptly stepped down yesterday. There is a lot of talk on the Storrs campus about it. Most of the students News 8 talked to had pretty strong feelings about...
College Sportsraleighnews.net

As Randy Edsall exits, Purdue arrives to tackle UConn

Purdue aims to ride the momentum of its season-opening victory into Saturday's encounter against UConn in East Hartford, Conn. While the Boilermakers (1-0) are coming in on a high, the Huskies (0-2) find themselves experiencing some pretty deep lows just a few weeks into the season. UConn sustained a 45-0...
NFLPosted by
Hartford Courant

Change of plans: Randy Edsall out immediately as UConn football coach; Lou Spanos takes over

After meeting Monday, UConn AD David Benedict and out-going football coach Randy Edsall changed course. Edsall had announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, but there will be no 10-game lame-duck period after all. Edsall will step aside immediately, to be replaced by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced. “Upon further reflection by both Randy and I,” Benedict ...
College SportstheScore

UConn's Edsall steps down as head coach

Randy Edsall has stepped down immediately as UConn's head coach, the school announced Monday, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic. Edsall had already announced Sunday he'd retire this season, but his plan was to call it quits only after the 2021 campaign. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will take over as interim head coach.

