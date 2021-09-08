Central Coast United U10 soccer plays tournament

The Central Coast United U10 soccer team won two matches and lost two when the team participated Aug. 27-29 at the 2021 Directors Mortgage Summer Slam tournament in Portland. Central Coast United is the competitive-play offshoot of the Central Coast Soccer Association, a nonprofit providing fall and spring recreational youth soccer to the Newport, Toledo, Siletz and Waldport communities. The select program, formed in 2018, is volunteer-based and is for youths from third through eighth grades.