Newport, OR

Central Coast United U10 soccer plays tournament

Newport News-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Coast United U10 soccer team won two matches and lost two when the team participated Aug. 27-29 at the 2021 Directors Mortgage Summer Slam tournament in Portland. Central Coast United is the competitive-play offshoot of the Central Coast Soccer Association, a nonprofit providing fall and spring recreational youth soccer to the Newport, Toledo, Siletz and Waldport communities. The select program, formed in 2018, is volunteer-based and is for youths from third through eighth grades.

www.newportnewstimes.com

