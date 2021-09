Windows 11 is coming. Microsoft's newest operating system will be able to be installed on PCs weaker than originally expected. The latest change in hardware requirements will make Windows 11 installable on more personal computers. Users have been given the option to install the system from the media even on incompatible hardware. Instead of a lockout, the screen will only show a message about possible problems with Windows 11, but the warning will not disable any services or features. Note, however, that the system installed on such a computer may not receive further updates.