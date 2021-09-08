LaunchTech revenue increased 5,682% in the last three years. Here's how CEO Venus Quates did it.

Phillips Lytle LLP announced 52 of the firm’s attorneys have been ranked in The Best Lawyers In America© 2022. Three Buffalo-based Phillips Lytle attorneys are cited as “Lawyer of the Year”: • Gary F. Kotaska - Buffalo, NY - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law • Kevin M. Hogan - Buffalo, NY - Litigation - Environmental • William D. Christ - Buffalo, NY - Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants The 38 attorneys from the Buffalo office in the 2022 Best Lawyers in America© include: • Sharon Prise Azurin (Corporate Law) • Holly A. Beecher (Trusts and Estates) • Edward S. Bloomberg (Commercial Litigation) • Glenn J. Bobeck (Corporate Law) • William J. Brennan (Commercial Litigation) • William J. Brown (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Litigation – Bankruptcy) • Craig R. Bucki (Litigation - Municipal) • William D. Christ (Mass Tort Litigation / Class Action – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants) • James J. Contino (Real Estate Law) • Douglas W. Dimitroff (Real Estate Law) • James D. Donathen (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment) • Deborah A. Doxey (Banking and Finance Law) • Kevin J. English (Commercial Litigation) • Robert E. Glanville (Environmental Law; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants) • James R. Grasso (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management) • Tamar P. Halpern (Commercial Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants) • Kevin M. Hogan (Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental) • Paul F. Jones (Commercial Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants) • William P. Keefer (Health Care Law) • David H. Kernan (Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law) • Gary F. Kotaska (Corporate Law; Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law) • Kenneth A. Manning (Bet-the-Company Litigation; Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Labor and Employment; Litigation – Municipal; Litigation and Controversy – Tax; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants) • Lisa McDougall (Health Care Law) • David J. McNamara (Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Banking and Finance) • Sean C. McPhee (Commercial Litigation) • Angela Zwirecki Miller (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law) • David J. Murray (Corporate Law) • John A. Pappano (Real Estate Law) • Michael B. Powers (Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants) • John G. Schmidt Jr. (Commercial Litigation) • Ronald S. Shubert (Litigation – Real Estate; Real Estate Law) • Lisa L. Smith (Product Liability Litigation – Defendants) • James W. Smyton (Corporate Law) • Adam S. Walters (Real Estate Law) • James W. Whitcomb (Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants) • Sharon L. Wick (Litigation – Trusts and Estates; Trusts and Estates) • Alan M. Wishnoff (Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants) • Preston L. Zarlock (Commercial Litigation) The Buffalo attorneys named to the “Ones to Watch” List include: • Erin C. Borek, Buffalo, NY (Commercial Litigation) • Elizabeth Bove, Buffalo, NY (Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Labor & Employment) • Joanna J. Chen, Buffalo, NY (Commercial Litigation; Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants) • Erin E. Connare, Buffalo, NY (Commercial Litigation; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants) • Jeffrey D. Coren, Buffalo, NY (Commercial Litigation) • Andrew P. Devine, Buffalo, NY (Commercial Litigation; Litigation - Banking and Finance; Litigation – Real Estate) • Catherine N. Eisenhut, Buffalo, NY (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law) • Patrick T. Fitzgerald, Buffalo, NY (Environmental Law; Real Estate Law) • Kimberly R. Nason, Buffalo, NY (Environmental Law) • Jacob S. Sonner, Buffalo, NY (Commercial Litigation; Product Liability Litigation - Defendants) Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. For the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 10.8 million evaluations were analyzed, which resulted in more than 66,000 leading lawyers in 147 practice areas being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Phillips Lytle LLP is a premier regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices in New York State, Cleveland, OH, Washington, D.C., and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including FORTUNE 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth.
