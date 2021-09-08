CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaunchTech revenue increased 5,682% in the last three years. Here's how CEO Venus Quates did it.

By Lian Bunny
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 4 days ago
Turning down jobs helped Venus Quates’ business grow. In 2016, she started LaunchTech, an IT modernization and support, missions and operations support, education and training and technology resale company. But it was in 2018 that her Buffalo-based company really took off. LaunchTech’s revenue has grown 5,682% over the last three...

