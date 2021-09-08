LaunchTech revenue increased 5,682% in the last three years. Here's how CEO Venus Quates did it.

Phillips Lytle LLP announced 56 of its attorneys have been named to the 2021 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. The Phillips Lytle Super Lawyers selectees include 30 attorneys from the firm’s Buffalo office, four attorneys from its Rochester office and one attorney from the firm’s Chautauqua office. Sixteen Phillips Lytle attorneys from the firm’s Buffalo office, and five from the firm’s Rochester office, were cited as 2021 Upstate New York Rising Stars. The 56 attorneys cover 21 practice areas. Attorneys from Phillips Lytle’s Buffalo office named to the Super Lawyers list include: • Frederick G. Attea (Mergers & Acquisitions) • Raymond H. Barr (Employee Benefits) • Alan J. Bozer (Business Litigation) • William J. Brennan (Business Litigation) • William J. Brown (Bankruptcy: Business) • Craig R. Bucki (State, Local & Municipal) • William D. Christ (PI – General: Defense) • Douglas W. Dimitroff (Communications) • James D. Donathen (Employment & Labor) • Kevin J. English (Business Litigation) • David P. Flynn (Environmental) • James R. Grasso (Employment & Labor) • Mary Jo Herrscher (PI – Products: Defense) • Kevin M. Hogan (Environmental Litigation) • Paul F. Jones (PI – Products: Defense) • William P. Keefer (Health Care) • Gary F. Kotaska (Securities & Corporate Finance) • Amanda L. Lowe (Business Litigation) • Kenneth A. Manning (Business/Corporate) • David J. McNamara (Business Litigation) • Sean C. McPhee (Business Litigation) • Paul E. Morrison-Taylor (PI – General: Defense) • David J. Murray (Mergers & Acquisitions) • Michael B. Powers (Business Litigation) • John G. Schmidt Jr. (Business Litigation) • Lisa L. Smith (PI – Products: Defense) • Adam S. Walters (Land Use/Zoning) • James W. Whitcomb (PI – Products: Defense) • Sharon L. Wick (Estate & Probate) • Preston L. Zarlock (Business Litigation) Buffalo-based attorneys named to the Rising Stars list include: • Erin C. Borek (Business Litigation) • Elizabeth A. Bove (Business Litigation) • Joanna J. Chen (Class Action) • Erin E. Connare (PI – Products: Defense) • Andrew P. Devine (Business Litigation) • Patrick T. Fitzgerald (Real Estate) • F. Kenneth Graham (Business/Corporate) • Kenneth A. Grossberg (Estate & Probate) • Tristan D. Hujer (Business Litigation) • Timothy P. Kucinski (Business/Corporate) • Jeffrey M. Monaco (Banking) • Kimberly R. Nason (Environmental) • Robert Reagan (Environmental) • Nicolas J. Rotsko (Business Litigation) • Joseph W. Schafer (Business Litigation) • Jacob S. Sonner (Business Litigation) Also included on the list is Jamestown-based attorney Gregory L. Peterson (Real Estate). Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com. Phillips Lytle LLP is a premier regional law firm that is recognized nationally for its legal excellence. With offices across New York State and in Washington, D.C. and Canada, our attorneys serve a multinational client base, including FORTUNE 1000 companies, global and regional financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, middle-market companies, startups, entrepreneurs and individuals on important matters affecting their businesses and personal wealth. For more information, visit www.phillipslytle.com.