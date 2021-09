There is an old saying that says you don’t know someone until you move in with them. Regardless of how long you’ve dated or been friends with someone, it’s when you live with someone that their true colors really come out. Yes? No? In the end, it’s all a matter of opinion. But it can’t be disputed that in a relationship moving in together is a huge step. One that will reveal how you interact with someone on a daily basis. What your rituals are in the morning and in the evening. Sometimes some of these things may not click. You may find out that your partner is surprisingly into something a little more colorful. While adjustments could be made, these issues can also lead to problems that aren’t communicated to one another.