After entering 2020 strong, Buffalo MultiFit is still navigating its pandemic recuperation. The boutique-style facility aims to create a non-intimidating, results-oriented personal training environment. Buffalo MultiFit started selling protein smoothies about five years ago and added healthy pre-prepared meals a few years ago for the convenience of its clients. The business at 4110 St. Francis Drive, Hamburg, also took its food and drink offerings on the road, booking a trailer out for events.