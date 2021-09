Oysters in the Gulf of Mexico were found to have debilitating tissue abnormalities years after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which flooded many millions of gallons of petroleum into the ocean there.Despite a wealth of research into the plight of wildlife in the region after the 2010 spill, the largest in America's history, many species have been overlooked, according to the coalition of scientists who tracked the oysters' health problems.Scientists compared Eastern oysters, those from the gulf, with those from Chesapeake Bay off the Virginia coast, an area unaffected by the spill.The study found that Eastern oysters had much higher...