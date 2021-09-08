'Girls Aloud' Singer Sarah Harding Passed Away at Age 39 – Her Mother Announced the News on IG

The English singer’s mother paid a moving tribute to her, calling her a "bright shining star," noting that is what she would want to be remembered as.

Sarah Harding passed on due to breast cancer, and her mom Marie Hardman announced the devastating news on the star's Instagram on Sunday, September 5.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today, I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day," she wrote.

HARDING’S PASSING

Hardman shared that her child died in the morning while thanking those who have shown her family great support over the past year.

"It meant the world to Sarah, and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star, and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead," she added.

Hardman posted a sepia-filtered photo of her daughter beaming with her eyes fixated away from the camera wearing a denim jacket along with the heartbreaking post.

Many celebrities and fans flooded the comments section to send their condolences to the family, including English television personality Jess Wright who wrote that another angel had died far too soon.

Singer-songwriter Amelle Berrabah noted that Harding's passing is saddening adding, she will be sorely missed as she was a character and a beautiful person.

CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Harding first revealed her cancer diagnosis in August 2020, which had spread to other parts of her body. She further shared her entire experience with the disease in her memoir, “Hear Me Out.”

At the time, the Ascot native explained she was playing her guitar more often and thought she had possibly irritated an area around her breast.

Earlier this year, the model divulged doctors had told her she would not live long enough to see another Christmas, in an extract from her memoir published in the Times.

In her autobiography, the “St. Trinian" alum also wrote how she initially put off medical advice when she found lumps under her arm in December 2019.

However, she eventually went to see a doctor who advised her to schedule an MRI scan, but then the pandemic hit, and everything else stopped.

Harding noted she was aware that she needed to tend to her health, but it was difficult because of the circumstances involving COVID-19.

She woke up one day and realized she had been in denial about the situation and admitted it was as if she was using the circumstances as an excuse to avoid the fact that something was wrong.

RISE TO STARDOM

Apart from her cancer experience, Harding was a superstar who joined “Girls Aloud” and won “Popstars: The Rivals” alongside Nicola Roberts, Kimberly Walsh, and Nadine Coyle back in 2002.

The band is Britain’s biggest-selling girl group of the 21st Century, selling 4.3 million singles and four million albums. They also scored 21 UK top ten singles between 2002-2012.

In addition, the actress also won the UK’s “Celebrity Big Brother 20” in 2017 and appeared on the British television drama series “Coronation Street.”