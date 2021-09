Many football fans are ready to play in NFL or college football pick 'em pools in 2021 after a year of uncertainty. In the most popular type of football picks contest, you have to predict the game winners (or point spread winners) of every NFL game over the course of the season. You also may need to assign confidence points to each of your picks. Of course, in order to win any type of pool, you need a sound strategy. Below, we offer up expert advice and tips so you can defy the odds and contend for prizes in your football pools all year long.