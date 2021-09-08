Programs Like ECF Choices Help Tennesseans With Disabilities Be Part of Their Communities
Bill and Sam Gage of Selmer, Tenn., like to participate in activities at their local senior center. They also like to go fishing and watch wrestling, and they especially like going on trips. The twin brothers weren't able to do those things when they lived in an institution for people with disabilities, which they did for most of their lives. These days they live on their own, and any assistance they need comes to them.
