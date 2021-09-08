CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

By King Features
qcnerve.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21 to April 19) As tensions ease on the home front, you can once more focus on changes in the workplace. Early difficulties are soon worked out. Stability returns as adjustments are made. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A new romance tests the unattached Bovine’s patience to...

qcnerve.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Gemini#Virgo#Pisces#Taurus#Bovine#Gemini#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Capricorn#Pisces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleElite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
Lifestylepowerofpositivity.com

What Does Your September 2021 Horoscope Reveal According to Your Zodiac Sign?

September 2021 is a month of action and positive change. With trines from the Sun to Uranus and Mars to Pluto moving forward and taking charge should not be challenging the first two weeks of the month. By the 27th, Mercury goes retrograde in Libra, and you won’t have a choice on what you accomplish. The emphasis will be on the past. Saturn has been square Uranus since December 18, 2020, and it is changing the structure of our lives forever.
Personal FinancePosted by
Shape Magazine

Your September 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Pumpkin- and apple-spiced drinks might have already made their way back onto menu boards, but the fact of the matter is that September is far more of a transitional month than it is a host for full-blown fall. Although school might be in session following a last Labor Day weekend hurrah, there's generally plenty of time to soak up plenty of sunshine and summery vibes before the Fall Equinox arrives on September 22, ushering in Libra season.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Aries Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

The month of September will have you more centered on partnerships and connections. This is a period to restructure routines and to think about your path for the future. As Virgo season enters, you will have the courage to focus on those day-to-day routines and projects you have been putting off. A great time to invest in a planner to get things going. Towards the end of the month, things shift to Libra season, and you are going to get more focused on romantic endeavors. This is also a wonderful time to ground yourself at home and connect with loved ones.
LifestyleElite Daily

Your September Horoscope Promises An Exciting End To A Busy Summer

Though summer may be coming to an end, don’t expect life to slow down too much. Virgo season tends to prompt a lot of productivity for each sign, as everyone scrambles to get their lives together after a lively, active, and possibly strenuous three months. With all of that exhausting energy in the rearview, it’s time to reevaluate your priorities and make some adjustments if necessary. Since Virgo is a mutable earth sign, it shouldn’t be too challenging. Your September 2021 monthly horoscope actually promises a productive and efficient end to a busy summer.
LifestyleElite Daily

For These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Upcoming Blue Moon Will Be A Real Banger

Have you embraced the roaring flames of Leo season? Have you unleashed your inner lion from its cage? This season is about romance, creativity, and power, but more than anything, it’s about drama. And what could possibly be more dramatic than not one, but *two* full moons in one astrological season? That’s right, even though you experienced a full moon in Aquarius last month, another one is expected to crash through the cosmos on Aug. 22 at 8:01 a.m. ET, bringing this fixed fire sign’s season to a close with a flourish. While everyone will embrace the intensity of this lunation, it’s these zodiac signs who will be affected by the August 2021 full moon the most: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Sept. 12, 2021: Virgo, think for yourself; Scorpio, ignore an itch to adjust plans

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Sydney Sweeney was born in Spokane, Wash., on this day in 1997. This birthday star is probably best known to TV fans for her roles as Cassie Howard on “Euphoria,” Eden Spencer on “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Emaline on “Everything Sucks!” She also portrayed Olivia in the 2021 miniseries “The White Lotus.” Sweeney’s film work includes parts in “Downfalls High,” “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” and “Clementine.”
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 9/11/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A conversation with an old friend gets you thinking about the path not taken. It's never too late to pursue a dream. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Enthusiasm gives way to dread as you size up what you've gotten yourself into. But don't worry. You're more than equal to the task at hand.
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Feel Fulfilled

Adventure. When life becomes too mundane or repetitive, you grow bored. You’re not happy unless you’re trying new things. Consistency. You don’t want to be caught by surprise. You want to live a life of comfort with the people who mean the most to you. Gemini. Friendships. You’re a social...
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning September 3, 2021. “I often wonder who I am and where is my country and where do I belong and why was I ever born at all,” wrote Virgo author Jean Rhys (1890–1979). I don’t think you will be agitated by those questions during the next eight weeks, Virgo. In fact, I suspect you will feel as secure in your identity as you have in a long time. You will enjoy prolonged clarity about your role in the world, the nature of your desires, and how you should plan your life for the next two years. If for some inexplicable reason you’re not already enjoying these developments, stop what you’re doing and meditate on the probability that I am telling you the bold truth.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for September

September is here, and you are going to slay the game, Sagittarius. You are making boss moves as your career enters the energetic spotlight at the beginning of the month. Double down on that focus during the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. It will be giving you more opportunities than you know what to do with. The stars are aligning to give you the gold, but first you have to put in the practical work. No one said it would be easy, but this is a temporary window of opportunity to get down to business and achieve as you move through Virgo season.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces. plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestyleniagaranow.com

Horoscope: A day of tension for 9/11 anniversary

This week Venus leaves her home sign of Libra for sexy Scorpio and Mars leaves Virgo for peaceful Libra,. Thursday, Sept. 9: As the moon moves from serious Capricorn into futuristic Aquarius in the morning, we get a powerful insight into our deepest strengths courtesy of the sun in perfect harmony with Pluto. It was Sept. 9, 1776, that the United Colonies officially changed their name to the United States of America.
LifestyleBrit + Co

What is Your Moon Sign and What Does it Mean In Astrology?

We at Brit + Co don't shy away from indulging in a little Sun sign astrology here and there. From the best places to travel to the colors you might love to wear, there are a lot of interesting ways to have fun and express yourself that can correlate with your Sun sign. But the Sun sign is just that: A fantastic significator of how you like to express yourself, ways you enjoy having fun, and the general theme of your identity throughout your life. The Sun is, however, just one aspect of your birth chart.
LifestyleElite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Have So Much Fun During This Roller Coaster Week

The sun is in practical, analytical, and down-to-earth Virgo, but that doesn’t mean this time of year doesn’t have a few tricks up its sleeve. While Virgo season can really bring out your intelligence and your eye for detail, it can also leave you so obsessed with the cold, hard facts that you forget to factor in the way you feel. However, if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of September 13, 2021 — Taurus, Virgo, and Libra — there’s so much to look forward to.
LifestyleBrit + Co

What To Read This Fall, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

September 6 is National Read a Book Day. This is a wonderful time for all book lovers to read something new during the seasonal shift (which is coming during the Fall Equinox on September 22). Indulge your mind and imagination with the best books to read, based on your zodiac sign. Grab a PSL and soak up the seasonal breeze while reading these great picks.
RetailAllure

What September's Leo Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

The Fall Equinox teaches you a valuable lesson that will make this month's Mercury retrograde much easier. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy