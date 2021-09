Week 1 is finally here, and it’s time to make those tough start ’em, sit ’em decisions. And no, we’re not here to tell you to sit Josh Allen (vs. Steelers) because he’s going against one of the league’s best defenses. There might be a time for that, but not Week 1 (and not Josh Allen). We’re also not featuring guys who are so low on the totem pole they may not ever crack your lineup in even deep leagues. Our Week 1 fantasy busts list takes injuries, workload, and matchups into account and warns of possible down weeks from players you probably drafted to start (looking at you, D’Andre Swift, Darrell Henderson, and Zack Moss).