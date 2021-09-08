'The Dish' Host Danielle Fishel and Spouse Jensen Karp Welcome Second Child Together

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The “Girl Meets World” alum recently shared the news of the new addition to the family while revealing her baby was born on his late grandfather's birthday.

Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp welcomed a new baby boy late last month, but the actress only announced the news on Monday, September 5, writing:

"On 8/29/2021, we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world. He was born on his deceased grandfather Larry's birthday (like I prayed for!)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TP6TT_0bpe45U000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q15YT_0bpe45U000

BABY NEWS

The television personality then revealed her newborn's middle name is a nod to his great grandfather, who is still very much alive and is 98 years old.

As for the baby’s older sibling, the couple’s first-born son, Adler, according to his mom, the two-year-old is a superhero big brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHdeE_0bpe45U000

“@jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us. Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do,” she added.

Fishel posted snapshots of her boys with the newborn sitting on the couch along with his brother Adler while facing away from the camera. One photo showed Adler wearing a blue cape.

PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

His mom announced her pregnancy news on her 40th birthday back in May. She shared a photo of herself showing her growing baby bump and penned a birthday tribute to herself.

The Arizona native stated she could not be more grateful than to enter her 40s with her amazing spouse and their then-only child while adding she was excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2.

ADLER’S HEALTH ISSUES

In June 2019, Karp and Fishel welcomed Adler four weeks earlier than expected after discovering fluid in his lungs. Their then-newborn spent three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

In October that year, Fishel told E!’s Daily Pop that what she had learned about NICU is that no one is in a hurry and that the baby dictates and that it is how it should be.

At the time, Adler was bottle-fed because of the condition called chylothorax, which is a leak in the lymphatic system. The director told People her breast milk was creating fluid in his lungs, so they had to take him off breast milk.

They instead put him on a specially formulated formula that did not use the lymphatic system. After going through the traumatic experience, Fishel said they were just happy to have their baby. She and Karp got married in November 2018.

