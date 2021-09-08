Leland restaurant closed, but owner plans return to his 'sexy' food truck roots

Only a year after opening its doors, a Leland restaurant has closed. But the owner is still planning to bring good food to people in other ways. M&K's Kitchen at 403 Village Road in Leland announced the closing on social media on Friday, Sept. 3. During his time in the former home of Mr. Frosty's Subs and Ice Cream, chef Kory Sanderlin earned fans for his take on Southern-inspired comfort food, from gator bites and burgers to meatloaf and smothered pork chops.