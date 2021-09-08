How much do you know about the Constitution? Constitution week begins Sept. 17-23

Constitution week will be held Friday, Sept. 17 through Thursday, Sept. 23. A program presented by the Stamp Defiance Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) on Friday, Sept. 17 will kickoff the commemorating of the 234th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Burgwin-Wright House, Third and Market streets, downtown Wilmington. Attendees can park in the deck at 115 Market St., located on Market Street between Front and Second streets. The first hour is free.