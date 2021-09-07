CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Of The Most Slept On Albums Of 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been one of the best years in hip hop in recent memory. Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost was a moment: His performance of “Lumberjack” at the BET Awards 2021 — vintage aquamarine Maybach and all — was an instant classic that complimented the project’s genius.

Billboard

Busta Rhymes Brings Rapid-Fire Rap Medley to 2021 VMAs

Busta Rhymes delivered a shot of surprise adrenaline to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when he took the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday (Sept. 12.) As Swizz Beatz teased before the rapper took the stage for a performance announced only hours earlier, Brooklyn native Rhymes is a "hip-hop icon behind some of the dopest videos of all time" -- and some of the fastest rhymes. And during his set, Busta did not hesitate to show off the verbal gymnastics that even Eminem would envy.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & Lil Baby Memes Go Viral After Featuring On Drake's "CLB" & Kanye's "DONDA"

Drake finally released his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday morning and music fans have been reacting to the new music all over social media, with Drake commanding the #1 trending topic right now. Considering how heated things have gotten recently between Drake and Kanye West, his arch-nemesis, music fans have been sharing memes related to all of the artists that have feature verses on both respective albums.
CELEBRITIES
rnbcincy.com

Rapper Lil’ Durk Used His ‘CLB’ Verse To Promote His Longtime Love India Royale’s Cosmetics Brand

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Rapper Lil’ Durk was trending yesterday (Friday, September 3) after fans immediately fell in love with his verse on Drake’s latest track, “In The Bible” from the recently released “Certified Lover Boy” album. While some were simply praising the Chicago artist for his second collaboration with Drake, others were swooning over the fact that he used the opportunity to plug his girlfriend India Royale’s cosmetic line… as he should!
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopMatters

Hip-Hop Matters: The Best Hip-Hop Albums of August 2021

August was an interesting month in hip-hop. Perhaps in relation to the current emotional tenor of Western society, a number of the key albums released in the genre this month express feelings of deep melancholy and vulnerability. Kanye West’s overwrought Donda is the obvious example. However, Ka’s A Martyr’s Reward is also similarly conflicted and brittle, as is GRIP’s self-reflective and anxious I Died For This?
ENTERTAINMENT
rapradar.com

Album: Ralo ‘Political Prisoner’

As Ralo finishes up his bid, the Atlanta rapper checks in from the pen with his latest album, Political Prisoner. On his latest effort, Ralo leads the project with T.I. and 2 Chainz with “Fall Apart“, connects with Bigga Rankin and Derez De’Shon on “Not Again” as well as Jacquees and Jessica Dimes for “I Want It“.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Drake ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Hey everybody, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album is featured at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. In its first week, Drake’s sixth studio album moved 613,000 equivalent album units with 46,000 of the sum in traditional album sales. 562,000 of its SEA units equates to 743.67 million on-demand streams from its 21 tracks.
CELEBRITIES
thepostathens.com

Album Review: ‘Donda’ stands as an imperfect but strong album

The tortured artist is one of the longest standing tropes in popular culture. This character is someone who excels in his/her field but battles inner demons who are as consuming as the character’s art is brilliant. The tortured artist exemplifies the idea that great art comes from great suffering, or in simpler terms, no pain, no gain.
MUSIC
Apple Insider

Drake takes Apple Music record from Kanye for most-streamed album launch

Drake's latest album, "Certified Lover Boy" has broken multiple records on Apple Music within the first 24 hours of being available to listen. The sixth album from the Canadian rap artist and singer went live on Apple Music on September 3, and was quick to make an impact with listeners. Not long after becoming available for listening, the album "Certified Lover Boy" became a record-setter for the year, in multiple ways.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

"Certified Lover Boy" Is Already Most-Streamed Album on Apple Music This Year

It comes as no surprise that Drake's Certified Lover Boy is already breaking records on streaming services, most of which were previously set by 2018's Scorpion outing. While breaking Spotify's record for most single-day streams on the platform, the album is absolutely shattering expectations on Apple Music as it only took less than 24 hours for CLB to be the most-streamed album on the platform for the entire year of 2021. It becomes the largest debut ever on Apple Music, eclipsing the record set by Scorpion three years ago.
MUSIC
eaglenationonline.com

Journalists review, compare albums

Over the past week, two of the arguably most anticipated albums in the rap music industry have dropped. Kanye West’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” are both topping Apple Music’s Top Songs charts and are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Top Albums charts. “Certified Lover Boy” dropped just five days after “Donda,” which added to the existing drama between the rappers. Fans online have been debating which album is better but also judging the character of each artist.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Mouse Rat – The Awesome Album

To the cutthroat fans of Parks and Rec, this one’s for you. 10 years after the famed mini horse Li’l Sebastian’s memorial in the show, the infamous fictional band Mouse Rat, from NBC’s Parks and Recreation, released The Awesome Album with several hits from the series and more. Led by Chris Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer, this would be the band’s first real-life record—so to speak.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Roddy Ricch Teases Possible New Album 'LIVE LIFE FA$T'

A new album from Roddy Ricch could be just around the corner. The young artist took to his Instagram Stories to tease a project with the title LIVE LIFE FA$T. It will supposedly feature a total of 18 songs and clock in at exactly 51 minutes, with the opener titled “LIVE FAST INTRO.” Ricch did not reveal any additional information, however.
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Yebba – Dawn

Many Drake fans tend to applaud his “time-stamp” records and his records that start with the word “the,” but there is hardly ever any love shown to his interludes. From “Bria’s Interlude” on So Far Gone to “Good Ones Go” on Take Care, Drake has consistently nailed his interludes. At times, he uses his interludes as a way to pass the mic to another talented artist. In the past, he’s called on Omarion and Jorja Smith to do the honors. On his most recent album, Certified Lover Boy, he called on Yebba. “Yebba’s Heartbreak” provided a much-needed break before things changed course with “No Friends In The Industry.” It also introduced many casual fans to the singer who delivered “My Mind” and shined on “How Deep Is Your Love” with PJ Morton.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Mastodon tease new album?

Mastodon have been teasing new album art, piece by piece. Atlanta’s metal masters have posted puzzle pieces of their new album cover across their various social media accounts. The result has been fans gathering them up and posting the completed puzzle, asking for confirmation of a new record. With a possible release date of October 29th, the band has talked about the creation of what is thought to be titled Hushed and Grim. The production was helmed by producer David Bottrill, who has worked with Muse, Dream Theater and TOOL, and many others. Recorded in Atlanta, Hushed and Grim will have a fresh feel with the band having employed a somewhat different approach to this one.
ROCK MUSIC
northernstar.info

Album review: Bo Jackson

Boldy James, newest member of Buffalo-based rap crew, Griselda, has released another collaborative album with producer The Alchemist. This album marks the pair’s third installment of collaborative projects spanning back to 2019. These include the “Boldface” EP, “The Price Of Tea In China” and now “Bo Jackson.”. “Bo Jackson,” a...
NFL
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Paraleven - Apollo

Atlanta, Georgia native Josh Taylor, aka Paraleven, has released his debut LP Apollo out on RÜFÜS DU SOL’s label Rose Avenue. His career started to take off in 2019 after releasing on Lane 8’s This Never Happened and touring with the deep house maestro. He expands beyond singles and EPs to this 11-track album that combines the smooth and effervescent melodies that have been a part of his music for years, with vocals.
ATLANTA, GA

