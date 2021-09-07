4 Of The Most Slept On Albums Of 2021

Mastodon have been teasing new album art, piece by piece. Atlanta’s metal masters have posted puzzle pieces of their new album cover across their various social media accounts. The result has been fans gathering them up and posting the completed puzzle, asking for confirmation of a new record. With a possible release date of October 29th, the band has talked about the creation of what is thought to be titled Hushed and Grim. The production was helmed by producer David Bottrill, who has worked with Muse, Dream Theater and TOOL, and many others. Recorded in Atlanta, Hushed and Grim will have a fresh feel with the band having employed a somewhat different approach to this one.
