The colder weeks aren't that far away, so if you were looking to stay warm while maybe packing on even more weight then you just might be in luck. Panera Bread announced a new item to its menu that's basically the evolution of one its most popular existing side dishes. Introducing the Grilled Mac & Cheese sandwich, which is really just an old cup of Panera mac n' cheese stuffed in between two two thick slices of bread. Or, as their website describes it, "thickly sliced Classic White Miche bread".