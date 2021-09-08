CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

How an Endless Stream of True-Crime Content Is Changing Juries: The Morning Minute

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. READY OR NOT - It’s difficult to call a decision that’s been gestating for 18 months “hasty.” But, when it comes to office returns, it might just be an accurate descriptor. Many large law firm leaders are still hoping against hope that they’ll be able to bring lawyers and staff back in-person on a regular basis starting as soon as this month. But there’s a distinct possibility those tentative return dates will need to be pushed back, perhaps even until 2022. And while that’s not likely to sit well with some firm heads, they could, quite frankly, use the extra time to deal with a number of looming issues around office returns. As we explore in this week’s Law.com Trendspotter column, firms are still wrestling with pushback to their vaccine mandates or struggling with whether to impose such a mandate in the first place, all while the entire concept of office returns continues to cause a growing rift between attorneys and staff. Given how wildly the pandemic’s pendulum has swung between hope and anxiety in just the past few months, it might be prudent for firms to step back and assess whether returning too early might actually damage the culture they’re hoping to rebuild. I’m interested to hear what you think: Regardless of whether they’re being realistic, are firms that are eyeing September or October office return dates being too hasty given the number of unresolved personnel issues still looming? Let me know at [email protected].

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to change Alex’s clothes in Life is Strange: True Colors

The Life is Strange games do not normally give you a customizable experience, which makes sense. While you can make choices that will dictate the story’s direction, that story is meant to be about the characters, not you playing through them. For the first time in the series, you can choose what clothes your protagonist will wear. Here is how to change Alex’s clothes in Life is Strange: True Colors.
TV & Videosperhamfocus.com

5 true crime shows to binge this fall

On March 18, 1990, 13 works of art were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Guards at the museum let two men who were posing as police officers responding to a disturbance call into the building. The thieves tied the guards up and looted the museum. This...
Pennsylvania StateThe Post and Courier

THIS AND THAT: It was the morning that changed everything

It was supposed to be an easy morning. The heavy lifting had already been done. Then, history happened. On Sept. 11, 2001, the Aiken Standard operated as an afternoon newspaper. Downtown boxes had the day’s paper by noon with large headlines alerting potential buyers about the news of the day. Home subscribers had their daily paper in the front yard by 4 p.m.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Future Mother-in-Law Threw Girl Out into the Street While Her Boyfriend Stood There and Watched

It's not unusual for people to gain favors with their future mother-in-law. However, trying to impress your future inlaws can go horribly wrong sometimes, and for Reddit user jaowngap, it certainly did. One fateful weekend, she took a trip to go see her boyfriend but she ended up falling sick, and his mother ended up kicked her out of the house. After the Redditor eventually made it home, her boyfriend told her that she needed to apologize to her future mother-in-law for her behavior.
WorldPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey & Stacey Silva’s Turkey Doctor Has Tragic Reputation?

Darcey and Stacey Silva are extremely excited about their twin transformations. The girls have flown all the way to Turkey for these epic makeovers. This is currently being shown on their hit TLC reality series, Darcey and Stacey. However, it appears the plastic surgeon she is praising on social media for her new look might not be all she claims he is.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

My firefighter fiancé dug people’s remains out the rubble after 9/11. His experience destroyed us

I met Mark* in the town we’d both grown up in during Thanksgiving in 2000. At the time, I’d just graduated from law school and my only goal was to become an attorney for children. “For once, follow your heart and not your mind,” my father said when I told him about my new love interest. “Do something for yourself. Don’t think about it — just do it.” I moved to New York City, where Mark also lived, in April 2001.It was only a few short months after I moved that I exited the subway near the Brooklyn promenade into...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series that lost 50% of its audience, but is still the most watched in the United States according to Nielsen

The audience meter Nielsen presented in the last hours a new update of its weekly report, in which they reveal which were the most viewed productions in a certain time. The data that is shared is based on viewers and viewers of the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. These are figures that arrive almost a month late, since these streams do not publish their official numbers.
Societytalesbuzz.com

‘The Cookout Is Racist’ is trending, fans weigh in

“The Cookout Is Racist” is currently trending as Big Brother 23 viewers continue to debate about how the current season of the show is going. On the latest episode of the show, The Cookout alliance made it to the final six intact, marking an interesting moment in the history of the reality competition.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
Public HealthPosted by
WEKU

I Got A 'Mild' Breakthrough Case. Here's What I Wish I'd Known

The test results that hot day in early August shouldn't have surprised me — all the symptoms were there. A few days earlier, fatigue had enveloped me like a weighted blanket. I chalked it up to my weekend of travel. Next, a headache clamped down on the back of my skull. Then my eyeballs started to ache. And soon enough, everything tasted like nothing.
RelationshipsTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'Should we tell our friend his children are running his business into the ground?'

A close friend is the proprietor of a local restaurant, whose day-to-day running he passed on to his children a couple of years ago. We recently went there for Sunday lunch and were horrified to discover how it had gone downhill. I appreciate that it’s been a difficult time for the industry, but the service was absolutely dreadful, with long waits between courses. Outside, the entrance was scruffy, with weeds growing in the doorway, and there was no atmosphere to speak of inside.
BusinessLaw.com

Who Got The Work: Mexico Sues American Firearms Companies, Coca-Cola in Hot Water for Alleged False Advertising

Day Pitney, Campbell Conroy & O’Neil and Swanson, Martin & Bell are among several firms defending firearms companies in a lawsuit filed by Mexico in Massachusetts federal court in August. Mexico is looking to hold the companies liable for the surge of illegal firearms into the country. Day Pitney and Swanson Martin are representing firearms company Sturm, Ruger & Co while Campbell Conroy is defense counsel for Barrett Firearms Manufacturing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy