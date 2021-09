Happy Gameday Chiefs Kingdom! There are a few showers along and north of 36 Hwy this morning. They are expected to stay north and most of the KC metro will be dry, warm and a bit windy today. The wildfire smoke is pretty thick in the atmosphere and will limit our warming. Instead of 93 degrees, I think the afternoon high will be closer to 89, but there will be a decent wind from the SSW from 10-15 miles per hour and we could have a few gusts near 30 mph, so anchor that tailgate tent! The above average temperatures continue for Monday. Our next chance of rain arrives late day Tuesday and we should have more seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week.