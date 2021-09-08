CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laughlin, NV

Aquarius, Edgewater help supply local schools

By News West
Mohave Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUGHLIN — Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort collected 17,373 new school supplies during their annual back to school donation drive. “All of us at Aquarius and Edgewater look forward to back to school season and being able to collect and donate thousands of supplies to our local schools,” said Sean Hammond, senior vice president and general manager of Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort. “We know how much it means to the kids to have new supplies, and that it can help take the burden off parents and teachers who have worked so hard to ease the transition back into the classroom this year.”

mohavedailynews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Laughlin, NV
City
Bullhead City, AZ
Local
Nevada Society
City
Golden Valley, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Edgewater#Art Supplies#Charity#Aquarius Casino Resort#Casino Operations#Bennett Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy