Aquarius, Edgewater help supply local schools

LAUGHLIN — Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort collected 17,373 new school supplies during their annual back to school donation drive. “All of us at Aquarius and Edgewater look forward to back to school season and being able to collect and donate thousands of supplies to our local schools,” said Sean Hammond, senior vice president and general manager of Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort. “We know how much it means to the kids to have new supplies, and that it can help take the burden off parents and teachers who have worked so hard to ease the transition back into the classroom this year.”