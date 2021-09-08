CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Sustainability Focused Diver Watches

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Circle 5ive Torpedo Diver watch is an automatic timepiece focused on providing impressive capabilities for wearers along with sustainability focused features for a holistic approach to accessory design. The watch is constructed with a stainless steel case and equipped with a Seiko NH35A automatic movement inside to ensure the utmost attention to timekeeping excellence. The watch will thus require no batteries to be used and is constructed to easily outlast the lifespan of the wearer if it is properly cared for.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Watch#Sustainability#Stainless Steel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Body-Inclusive Activewear Lines

Popular at-home fitness brand Peloton has announced the launch of 'Peloton Apparel', a private label activewear brand that aims to enhance the lifestyles of Peloton members by providing them access to high-quality clothing designed specifically to complement the brand's fitness equipment and classes. According to a recent press release, 'Peloton...
Beauty & FashionT3.com

What watches do divers actually use?

When thinking of a dive watch your mind probably serves up an image of something like a Rolex Submariner or Omega Seamaster. Expensive, Swiss, beautiful, packed full of diving features, but perhaps not the first choice where actual divers are concerned. These are luxury watches with high prices and, while...
LifestylePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Circle 5ive Torpedo 300m automatic diver watch range

The Circle 5ive Torpedo 300m dive watch has this month launched on Kickstarter providing you with the chance to own a precision diving watch designed and built from the ground up to deliver the “ultimate diver watches experience” say its creators. Combining function with athletics yet still ensuring that it meets the highest level of quality the Circle 5ive Torpedo is available with a number of different watch faces and trims including black with brushed stainless steel casing, blue and green with ceramic bezel, embossed dial and brushed stainless steel bracelet all featuring a Seiko NH35A automatic movement.
LifestyleHighsnobiety

Ikepod Seapod Diver Watch Collection

Ikepod, the quirky Swiss watch company adored by watch snobs, is back in action. Its super streamlined timepieces got are getting even sleeker with the launch of the Seapod, an ultra-refined dive watch created with love by designer Fabrice Gonet, known for making far more fanciful watches than the understated Seapod.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Limited Wavy Paneling Sneakers

Dime is preparing to release a limited edition design of the Vans Wayvee sneaker model in a sleek all-black colorway design. It is an exclusive black iteration of the notable silhouette, as Dime recently dropped its first of its Fall 2021 collection last weekend, featuring a wide range of cozy goods for the colder seasons.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Textural Glow-in-the-Dark Sneakers

The conceptual TOKIO Sneakers have been designed by Juan Manuel Vegas as a footwear style that provides an illusory, unexpected silhouette and finish for avid shoe aficionados to admire. The sneakers are constructed with a split-surface design that is incorporated with a glow-in-the-dark phosphorescent detailing that allows them to appear effortlessly in the darkness. These glowing components combine to create a silhouette that looks as though it's a light-dotted cityscape.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Mindfulness-Focused Timepiece Collections

The Pole Watches are a high-quality yet accessible range of timepieces focused on providing wearers with a way to keep time, but also as a reminder to be mindful of every minute and aspect of their life. The timepieces draw inspiration from the Swahili phrase 'pole pole' to encourage appreciation for time and all aspects of life, which is achieved by only utilizing a single hand on the watch to offer a rough estimate rather than exact indication of the time. The Akili Collection of watches from the brand come in four styles including Fika Eunoia, Flâneur and Ukiyo.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Short Hair Cosmetic Products

The Soft Clay Pomade is an inclusive cosmetic product designed specifically for folks with short hair. Created by Barb, an inclusive community and cosmetic brand, the Pomade aims to create accessibility to short hair products to offset the monopolized expensive pomade industry. Founded by members of the LGBTQ+ community, Barb...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Fall-Ready Fragrance Collections

Beloved, the brand by Love Beauty and Planet, unveiled four new fall-centric products just in time for the weather to cool down. Beloved first launched its range of pampering bath and body products earlier this year as consumer demands for self-care products rose. The brand is adding its four new...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Neutral-Toned Winterized Apparel

Sustainable fashion brand ARKET has unveiled its new 'Nordic Outdoors' collection and it is chock-full of hiking-inspired looks designed for both everyday urban wear as well as deep wilderness exploration. In celebration of ARKET's Swedish roots, the new collection was launched with an extensive lookbook shot in the mountainous landscapes of Jamtland.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Commemorative Clothing Capsules

Rowing Blazers, FILA, and Nelvana have come together and designed a tennis-inspired capsule collection that celebrates the well-loved children's literacy character Barbar the Elephant. The Rowing Blazers x FILA x Barbar collection features 14 tennis-ready pieces and launches just in time to celebrate Barbar's 90th anniversary. Rowing Blazers chief executive,...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Hydrating Grooming Kits

Unwrapped Life, an eco-conscious skincare brand, has launched six grooming essentials for men. This new line of plastic-free products includes a shave bar, a shampoo, a conditioner, a reversible bar tray, and travel tins. Named The Wingman Collection, this line is infused with hints of black pepper, burdock root, activated...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Structural Elevated Spring Runways

Willy Chavvaria showcases the latest designs for Spring/Summer 2022 on the runways of New York Fashion Week. The setting is a barbershop, evoking a familiar and inviting feeling. Right at Astor Place Hairstylists, the designs make statements with dramatic pleated trousers in an oversized cut. It is available in a...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Dynamic Rapper-Designed Apparel

Beloved American rapper Lil Uzi Vert has partnered with iconic streetwear designer Nigo to launch his own special 'Human Made' collection. The new collection consists of a variety of exciting new looks, all of which feature an "Uzi Vert" animated bat logo. These include pullover hoodies, long sleeves, and t-shirts, as well as a few accessory items such as a bat-shaped pillow and coffee mugs. In addition, all of the clothing items include the slogan "BRIDGE BETWEEN HUMAN AND INHUMAN."
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Sustainability-focused 50m superyacht concept Naboo revealed

A sustainability-focused 50 metre superyacht concept named Naboo has been revealed. Penned by design studio Hidden Portside, Naboo features an electric propulsion system, solar panels and a hull constructed from recycled aluminium alongside synthetic teak decking. “Naboo represents another lifestyle, in which sustainability is a mindset, preserving the beauty and...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

CBD-Infused Fall Bath Products

The handcrafted CBD-Infused Holiday Bath Bombs by Life Elements are crafted to send the body into a state of relaxation. The brand is known for its nature-based body care. Life Elements is known for its healing body and skincare products made with ancient ingredients and propriety blends. The CBD-Infused Holiday...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Samsung’s limited, sustainable Galaxy Watch 4 straps are made from apple peel

Forget lusting after a Milanese Loop-style strap for your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. How about one made from apple peel? Even better, how about an apple peel strap made by one of the biggest names in sustainable fashion today? Samsung has announced a limited-edition collection of sustainably produced watch straps for the Galaxy Watch 4 made by fashion designer Sami Miró, founder of Sami Miro Vintage, the fashion brand beloved by celebrities including Selena Gomez, Drake, Gigi and Anwar Hadid, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Livestream Beauty Shopping Series

The Better Beauty Livestream is a four-part series brought to consumers by Beautycounter in collaboration with Klarna. Taking place at the Beautycounter Venice, California in-store content studio, the live stream shopping series will educate consumers on ingredient safety, offer insights, tips, tricks, and techniques for a cleaner beauty routine. The...
TrendHunter.com

Redesigned Hook Rubber Bands

The Alco Rubber Sealing Ring features a redesign of the common household item. The rubber band has been a long-trusted sealing and bundling tool. Made by Modulor, these rubber bands are highly stretchable and reusable. There is a growing demand for upgraded household items, and Modulor responded by redesigning the common rubber band.

Comments / 0

Community Policy