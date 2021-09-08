Sustainability Focused Diver Watches

The Pole Watches are a high-quality yet accessible range of timepieces focused on providing wearers with a way to keep time, but also as a reminder to be mindful of every minute and aspect of their life. The timepieces draw inspiration from the Swahili phrase 'pole pole' to encourage appreciation for time and all aspects of life, which is achieved by only utilizing a single hand on the watch to offer a rough estimate rather than exact indication of the time. The Akili Collection of watches from the brand come in four styles including Fika Eunoia, Flâneur and Ukiyo.