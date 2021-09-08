CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, PA

Mask mandate topic at Sayre, Athens school board

By ERIK BERGGREN Staff Writer/Weekend Editor
Morning Times
 4 days ago

VALLEY – On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools took effect, with both Athens and Sayre school boards discussing the topic during their meetings last night. Sayre resident Amanda Firestine addressed the Sayre board regarding the mask mandate for schools. “Since the pandemic began, my son has...

Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

COVID-19 is coming back to school too, central Pa. districts say

Schools, we often say, are a reflection of society. Never has that been as true as Opening Week(s) 2021, as American public education tries to get back to what everybody used to think of as normal, even as coronavirus hot spots continue to flare across the country. Which means, as one educator told PennLive, “once again, the virus is dictating to us.”
Indianapolis, IN

Gov. Holcomb's new COVID-19 executive order allows schools with mask mandates to end close contact quarantines

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new executive order Wednesday, a day after extending the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency. The Indiana Department of Health will be issuing COVID-19 control measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The measure will allow for schools and day cares to modify quarantine provisions if they meet state guidelines.
Montoursville, PA

Local school district officials respond to COVID-19 masking mandate

Local superintendents have updated their school policies in response to the state-wide masking mandate for K-12 schools. Brian Ulmer, Superintendent of Jersey Shore School District, and Christina Bason, Superintendent of Montoursville Area School District, address the official governor's order in their policy changes. Both school districts maintain the language of...
Pennsylvania State

‘Necessary for our future’: Wolf declares mask mandate at PA schools amid local disputes and surging COVID

With COVID hospitalizations and cases rising as more students return to school buildings, masks will now be required indoors regardless of vaccination status at all Pennsylvania PreK-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care centers. The new order by the Pennsylvania secretary of health will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 7.
York County, PA

Pandemonium at York County school board meeting as parents refuse masks: Video

Chaos erupted in the South Western High School auditorium Wednesday night when the school board canceled its emergency board meeting because attendees refused to wear masks. South Western officials called for the emergency meeting two hours before its regular board meeting to allow for a period of public comment about Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide mask order, which took effect Tuesday.
Education
The Independent

Fistfight breaks out after Missouri school board approves mask mandate

A fistfight that broke out at a school board meeting in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, saw one man arrested in the aftermath of a vote to require masks in local schools. Members of the Pleasant Hill Board of Education voted on Tuesday to mandate masks in schools, causing members of the audience to throw fists and hit one another following the vote, according to KMBC News. The fighting apparently broke out in the parking lot, where an unidentified individual was handcuffed by a sheriff’s deputy at the meeting. He could be seen in footage being escorted away. Sheriff’s deputies arrived...
Pennsylvania State
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania School Mask Mandate Takes Effect Tuesday, Lawsuit Seeks To Stop It

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In an effort to keep schools from shutting down due to COVID-19, a statewide mask mandate in all Pennsylvania schools will go into effect this week. Starting Tuesday, masks will be required for everyone, including students, staff and teachers. Masks will also be mandated in early learning centers and by child care providers. A new lawsuit in the Commonwealth Court is looking to stop that. Parents in Butler County along with state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman are involved in the case. They feel the acting health secretary is out of line with the mandate. “We’re going to have on...
Pennsylvania State
CBS Philly

Gov. Tom Wolf Downplays Opposition To Pennsylvania School Mask Mandate As Pediatric COVID Cases Continue To Rise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 numbers in the tri-state region continue to increase. Nearly 4,400 new cases were reported in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Gov. Tom Wolf was in Norristown on Wednesday morning talking up the state’s new school mask mandate that went into effect on Tuesday. Even with mask mandates in place, doctors are expecting to see a jump in COVID cases among children, but the governor is hoping masks will help keep the numbers under control and schools open. “We want to keep kids in the classroom this year, especially after the disruptions of last year,” Wolf said Wednesday. Wolf was at Hancock Elementary...
Montoursville, PA

Area schools: No mask? No service

Starting Tuesday, several area schools will turn away students who are not wearing masks. The state Department of Health order requiring masks for school students has created a furor among parents and members of the community, with threats of non-compliance circulating on social media. Some parents have said they will...
Quakertown, PA
CBS Philly

Parents, Students At Quakertown High School Protest Pennsylvania’s School Mask Mandate

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Parents and students at a Bucks County high school protested Pennsylvania’s statewide school mask mandate. Chopper 3 was over Quakertown High School on Wednesday morning, where they were protesting Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate which went into effect on Tuesday. The order requires that everyone inside of schools, teachers, staff, students, and visitors, must wear masks. Vaccination does not exempt anybody from wearing a mask. This is something Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration wanted to avoid, but the sky-rocketing number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania compelled the governor to take action. “We have to act now to protect our students and our teachers, we need to put politics aside, we need to get back to what matters, keeping students safe and keeping students in the classroom,” Wolf said in August.
Penn, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Protests held at local schools as mask mandate goes into effect

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Protests over Pennsylvania’s mask mandate for schools were held Tuesday morning at several local schools, including Penn Trafford and Greater Latrobe Senior high schools. >>STORY: Masks required in Pennsylvania schools starting Tuesday. At Greater Latrobe Senior High School, a group of about 40 students and parents...

