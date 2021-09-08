Handcrafted Ceramic Speaker Systems
The KickBass ceramic speaker is a modernly designed audio solution that's crafted from an unlikely material to make it a statement piece to add to any space. The speaker, as its name denotes, is constructed with a ceramic build that enables it to achieve impressive resonance when used to play your choice of audio. This also gives the speaker a stylish finish that will enable it to be placed in almost any living space with any kind of design aesthetic without looking too out of place.www.trendhunter.com
