J Long Memorial Second Street Park launch coming soon

The year 2021 brought many changes, many great changes including work at the Oasis. “Summer of 2021 proved to be a time of change for the Oasis, our local community garden,” Purdue Extension Educator Rhonda Friend said. “The Oasis now boasts a beautiful butterfly mural and also created a new children’s garden including a teepee made of asparagus beans grown in buckets donated by Tractor Supply. The garden has a music wall made out of vintage kitchen items and a wash board. There has been an increase in volunteers who help weed, water, paint and that made a ladybug and bee tic tac toe board for the children. You will find a kid’s size picnic tables and a tiny lending library at the entrance of the children’s garden which is sweetly call ‘Oasis Little Sprouts’”.