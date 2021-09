PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Experts worry of a problematic flu season this year, after a mild season last year. "The trouble is, much of our immunity that the population builds up to flu year-over-year, comes from people who got infected," said Dr. Mark Roberts, M.D., director of the Public Health Dynamics Laboratory at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public, during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Tuesday. "The immunity from being infected with influenza lasts longer than the immunity from a vaccination."