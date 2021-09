Today is Star Trek Day, and gamers have cause to celebrate. GOG.com is teaming up with Activision to update eight classic Star Trek video games for functionality on Windows 10, with six of those games available to purchase and play today. The games include franchise offerings in a variety of genres. Star Trek: Voyager -- Elite Force and Star Trek: Elite Force II are first-person shooters. Star Trek: Hidden Evil is an adventure game. Star Trek: Starfleet Command III is a simulation game with RPG aspects and a customizable starship. Star Trek: Bridge Command is another sim, but this one puts you in the captain's chair. Star Trek: Away Team is an X-Com-style isometric, turn-based strategy game.