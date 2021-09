The unfortunate season-ending knee injury to J.K. Dobbins put the Baltimore Ravens on a search for a running back to add to their depth chart. Their desire to find another running back was heightened when it was discovered that Justice Hill was also going to miss the entire season with an injury. Gus Edwards and Ty’Son Williams were the only running backs remaining on the roster, making it a necessity for them to ink a deal with someone before the season began. After considering their options, the Ravens have signed Le’Veon Bell, who has patiently waited for another opportunity this offseason.