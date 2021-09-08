CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Data: 95% Of US Counties Are Seeing ‘High’ COVID-19 Transmission Rate

Cover picture for the articleMore than 95% of counties in the U.S. are observing “high” transmission rates of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. On Tuesday, the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker showed that 95.19% of the U.S. counties are seeing “high” rates of virus transmission. This means that there were around 100 new cases recorded per 100, 000 people in the last seven days, The Hill magazine reported.

