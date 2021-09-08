CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Why It Isn't Too Late to Invest in Telehealth

By David Jagielski
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Key Points

  • The telehealth industry is growing at a fast rate, and it's much more than just a COVID-19 trend.
  • More employers are offering it in their healthcare plans, and the government is expanding coverage.
  • Even some of the largest companies in the world -- Amazon and Walmart -- are getting into the sector.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, few people probably knew what exactly telehealth was. Today, many healthcare providers offer it and insurance companies are including it in their coverage. Video calls with doctors have become essential for patients who might otherwise be too vulnerable to visit a doctor's office and risk contracting COVID-19. But just because the pandemic created a surge in demand for telehealth doesn't mean that the service will become obsolete or unnecessary once life goes back to normal.

Telehealth will likely remain a fixture in the healthcare industry, and for investors, it could be an area of high growth that can generate strong returns for their portfolios. Here's a look at why you'll want to have some exposure to this emerging segment of the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHHO3_0bpe1m3F00
Image source: Getty Images.

Telehealth has an important role in the future of healthcare

One of the reasons telehealth is popular with its users is its convenience. Not only can patients use it anywhere they have access to an internet connection, but physicians are also able to do the same. And that can be valuable in treating chronic conditions and helping patients with ongoing care.

A challenge for telehealth is in reaching patients in rural areas where internet connectivity can be an issue. However, the government is taking notice. In August, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a $19 million investment to expand telehealth and improve access in rural communities. And that could be just the start, as dozens of bills are making their way through Congress that could expand virtual care across the U.S.

Telehealth is also growing in popularity for employers. A June survey conducted by nonprofit organization Business Group Health found that not only had 76% of employers increased their telehealth offerings since the pandemic, but they also plan to keep these options available for their employees once it subsides.

There's a huge incentive for businesses and the government to push for greater telehealth access: It saves money. Not only can telehealth lessen hospital loads if patients can get their questions answered through a virtual visit, but the cost is also cheaper. A 2014 study from Red Quill Consulting estimated that an in-person visit with a physician could cost up to $176, compared with just $40 to $50 for a telehealth visit. It also found that 83% of the time, just a single telehealth visit was enough to address a patient's issue.

The potential for telehealth is there, and analysts from ResearchAndMarkets project the industry will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 37.7% until 2025, when it will be worth $191.7 billion.

Investors have multiple ways to invest in the sector

Depending on how much exposure you want to telehealth, you can invest in businesses that mainly focus on virtual care or those that are just expanding their services to include it. Tech company Amazon, for instance, has launched a telehealth service that it offers to employees and companies in the U.S. In May, big-box retailer Walmart announced it was acquiring telehealth provider MeMD, which will expand its healthcare offerings.

These are a few of the top companies that are dabbling in telehealth right now. How seriously they'll expand into healthcare remains uncertain. If you're looking for the bigger players, then American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are a few of the names you'll want to consider.

In its most recent quarter, for the period ending June 30, Teladoc reported 3.5 million virtual visits, which was 28% higher than in the prior-year period. Management anticipates it will still be relatively stable through the current quarter, with virtual visits ranging between 3.4 million and 3.6 million. And now, with COVID-19 cases surging again, it wouldn't be a surprise if the company were to blow past those numbers.

One of the reasons I'm bullish on Teladoc and own shares of it is because of its acquisition of chronic care provider Livongo Health last year, which will allow the company to serve a broader base of patients. For diabetes and other long-term illnesses, there's a need for ongoing care that telehealth can help address without tying down the healthcare system. And the company is still in the early innings of that acquisition, having closed on it less than a year ago.

American Well, better known as Amwell, has been expanding its offerings too. It recently closed deals on SilverCloud Health, which focuses on mental health, and Convers Health, which uses automated responses to help provide quick assistance through its virtual care platform.I

In Amwell's last quarter (also ending June 30), its total visits of 1.3 million were slightly down from the 1.6 million it reported in the previous period. But the company is focusing more on expanding its technical capabilities and offering its Converge platform, which will make it easy for providers to offer virtual care.

Currently, platform subscriptions generate about as much revenue as virtual visits do, but Amwell is looking to change that so that platform makes up the bulk of its sales, which it says should improve its financials. Over the past 12 months, Amwell's gross margins have averaged just 38%, while Teladoc has consistently been up by more than 60%.

Both Teladoc and Amwell offer investors ways to gain exposure to the rising telehealth market. Although they're both incurring losses, the potential over the long haul makes these promising businesses to invest in.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
123K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Health Care#Health System#Congress#Business Group Health#Red Quill Consulting#Researchandmarkets#Memd#American Well#Amwl#Teladoc Health#Tdoc#Livongo Health#Amwell#Silvercloud Health#Convers Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Public HealthMedCity News

Telehealth visits fall from pandemic highs

After soaring to record heights at the beginning of the pandemic, telehealth visits continue on a downward slide. They decreased 10% between May and June, according to the latest data by FAIR Health, which is based on claims from the privately insured population, including Medicare Advantage. According to FAIR Health,...
Public Healthwestwoodhorizon.com

Getting Rid of Pandemic Unemployment Benefits is a Mistake

For many, unemployment benefits have been crucial to making ends meet during the pandemic. As of Monday, Sept. 6, three pandemic aid programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, have expired and will not be renewed, leaving many unemployed to struggle. While...
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Teladoc Integrates with Proximie’s Virtual Operating Room Platform

– Proximie, a health technology platform focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms, announced an integration with Teladoc Health’s Solo platform for hospitals and health systems. The partnership is a global agreement, focused initially on the US market. – As part of the integration, Proximie’s virtual operating room capabilities will...
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Chatbots in Healthcare: A More Humanized, Patient-Oriented Approach

The adoption of chatbots and virtual assistants, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, has revolutionized the healthcare industry. In many ways, chatbots have become ubiquitous, providing a more optimized user experience through digital means. The healthcare industry has already benefited immensely from this technology, namely...
Posted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Businesskoamnewsnow.com

It’s Not Too Late to Make These 3 Retirement Moves

If you wish you’d started saving for retirement earlier, you’re in good company. But don’t be discouraged. Start from where you are right now, and craft a plan to set yourself up for a comfortable future. To get you started, here are three things you can begin working on right now.
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Here's What to Do if You Own a Home and Are on Social Security

Struggling to get by on Social Security? Your home could be the solution. There's a reason why people are often advised to save for retirement in a 401(k) or IRA. Social Security generally doesn't pay older adults enough money to live comfortably. According to the Social Security Administration, the average retired worker today collects $1,543 a month, which helps pay some of the bills, but it may not cover all expenses.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is COVID Vaccine Efficacy Really Falling?

COVID-19 cases have clearly increased among fully vaccinated individuals. That could mean that vaccine efficacy is declining, but there are also some other possible explanations. More fully vaccinated individuals are being infected by the coronavirus. It seems to make sense that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines is declining. However, some...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Where Novavax May Beat Moderna and Pfizer

Novavax began a clinical trial for a new type of coronavirus vaccine. An eventual product could bring in billions of dollars in revenue down the road. Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) seemed to have secured the third spot behind rivals Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in December. And it looked like Novavax would submit its U.S. authorization request in the first half of this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy