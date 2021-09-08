CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biodegradable Denim Collections

By Laura McQuarrie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrames launched a biodegradable denim collection for men and women that showcase innovative fabrics like Rigid 727, Comfort Stretch 785, and Super Stretch 778 denim, which degrade respective to stretch content. The (Bio) Degradable denim collection makes the most of Roica V550 yarn that adds comfort and stretch, yet still breaks down in a fraction of the time that conventional yarn does, and without leaving behind substances that harm the environment in the process.

