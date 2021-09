This survey has given all of you the opportunity to share what you enjoy about LIVEcommunity, what you wish was different and what you’d like to see incorporated in the future. With more than 500 comments received, we are here to share what we’re doing to address that input right now—and how we will continue to consider, develop, and implement improvements based on your feedback in the future. We are in the midst of sharing your rich and valuable insights among Palo Alto Networks teams. Your voice is always heard here in LIVEcommunity and hope to expand the reach of your voice within the community!