Luuk de Jong says he's fit and ready to play for Barcelona. The Sevilla striker, now on-loan with Barca for the season, was presented to the local media this morning. He said, "The first days have gone very well, they have received me very well and more than a club is a family and I have perceived it from day one. I have a good relationship with the coach (Ronald Koeman) because we already knew each other from the national team and I am happy to be here. They have told me that I can ask for whatever I need, so I am very happy.