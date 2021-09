The Justice Department is suing Texas over their new six-week abortion ban. The lawsuit filed yesterday claims the state law is ‘unconstitutional’. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit at a press conference in Washington saying that the law seeks to ‘prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights by thwarting judicial review for as long as possible.” Garland added that the act “is clearly unconstitutional under long standing Supreme Court precedent” the law was designed with the goal of making it more difficult for clinics in the state to obtain federal court orders blocking enforcement of the law and creating criminal penalties for abortions conducted after a fetal heart beat is detected and tasked citizens with enforcing the law by bringing litigation against clinics and others who assist a woman in obtaining an abortion after six weeks. Since the law went into effect many clinics across the state have closed down all together.