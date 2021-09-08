CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOH: 499 new COVID-19 cases statewide, 50 on the Big Island

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current average of COVID-19 infections could indicate a “slight reprieve” from soaring case counts might be on the horizon, but state health officials on Tuesday cautioned that Hawaii remains in dangerous territory. According to the state Department of Health, an average of 706 cases statewide have been reported daily...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
El Paso, TXInternational Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19

A dozen people in El Paso, Texas, have now died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to authorities. Health department officials from El Paso on Monday reported that 14 individuals have died of COVID-19 over the past week, including one fully vaccinated individual. All of the residents who died had underlying health conditions, which authorities did not identify.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
Health ServicesPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Dallas, WVWTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Oregon StateInternational Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Oregon Woman Dies 1 Day After COVID-19 Diagnosis

An Oregon woman has died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the disease, county officials have announced. The 47-year-old woman, whose identity was not disclosed by authorities, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 9. She died the next day while admitted at the Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

Health Officials Say Mu Variant Of Coronavirus Has Been Detected In Oklahoma

The latest coronavirus variant of interest has been confirmed in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the Mu variant appeared in 13 lab samples between May 20 and Aug. 10. The World Health Organization has designated Mu a variant of interest because preliminary evidence shows it may be able to escape antibodies acquired through vaccination or previous infection.
Kauai County, HIstaradvertiser.com

Kauai reports 55 COVID cases, 9th death over Labor Day weekend

Kauai County on Thursday reported a high of 55 new coronavirus cases on the Garden isle, which included one visitor and 12 children. Eight of the cases are related to travel, according to the county, while the remaining 47 are considered community-acquired,. “The delta variant continues to spread widely in...
Public Healthcoloradopolitics.com

State health department releases first data on COVID-19 breakthrough cases

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday rolled out its first data on breakthrough cases of COVID-19, those which affect vaccinated populations. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the current wave of the pandemic is unique in that it is having more of an impact on pediatric and school-age children. Case data as of Aug. 22 showed the highest current rate of transmission is among 6-11-year-olds, who are too young to be vaccinated. The next highest is among the 12-17 year old population, she said.

