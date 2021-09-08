THROWBACK ARTIST OF THE DAY

CORBIN - Known for their murals, sculptures of Colonel Sanders and kissing stone, the streets of Corbin are once again playing host to for this year’s Art Drop Day, which has been extended throughout the week of September 6-10. Started by Jake Parker of Provo, Utah, Art Drop Day encourages local artists to create pieces of art of their choice and hide it along their local city’s streets for others to find. The event is free to participate and was designed as a way to help people feel more connected to one another and to create random bonds between strangers through the act of creating and giving. Art Drop Day is now celebrated by several cities and artists throughout the country, and is typically held on the first Tuesday in September.