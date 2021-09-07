CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Freshman Julianne Wilson Named ASC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

belhaven.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHARDSON, Texas - Belhaven Women's Soccer freshman goalkeeper Julianne Wilson was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the American Southwest Conference on Tuesday. Wilson helped the Blazers to a 2-0 shutout win over Birmingham-Southern on Saturday. Wilson picked up a pair of saves and the clean sheet in her first career collegiate start. The Mobile, Ala. native joined the Blazers this season from Baker High School where she was a four-time letter earner and the 2019-20 Most Valuable Player for the Baker program.

blazers.belhaven.edu

