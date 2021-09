The annual rivalry between Isabella and Maplesville on Aug. 27 held up to its reputation, as last year’s overtime thriller looked like it could have a sequel. However, it would not to be, as Maplesville’s Jonathon Wilson busted through the Mustang defense on fourth and goal with 0:55 to play to score a Maplesville touchdown. The score propelled the Red Devils to a 28-21 victory over its crosstown rival.