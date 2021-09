Caeleb Dressel to Compete in 200 IM During ISL Match #6 Against Duncan Scott, Daiya Seto, Chase Kalisz. The majority of his international swimming success has come in the sprint events, but Caeleb Dressel has shown some flashes in 200s during his career, particularly in short course yards. Now, Dressel will take aim at the 200 IM in short course meters during Match #6 of the ISL regular season in Naples, Italy. And Dressel, representing the Cali Condors in the ISL, will be racing against signature competition: Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Duncan Scott of the London Roar, 2019 world champion Daiya Seto of the Tokyo Frog Kings and 2017 world champion Chase Kalisz of the Aqua Centurions.