Saddle extension shelved: Lack of funding puts halt to project

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial constraints have forced the state to shelve for now extending Daniel K. Inouye Highway in West Hawaii. “All expenditures relating to Saddle Road/DKI Highway extension project have been suspended for the time being,” said Shelly Kunishige, state Department of Transportation communications manager. “This includes funding for planning documents such as the FEIS and land acquisition.”

