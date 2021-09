Restaurants have been through a lot in the last 18 months, with dining rooms shuttered, overloaded deliveries, and building outdoor dining spaces that didn't previously exist. In these circumstances, even your go-to eatery can have a bad day. But some major restaurant chains are more inconsistent than others, and are losing the trust of diners across the country. To help you discover which casual dining spots may not be worth your next meal, we looked at the recent American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant Study from 2020-2021 to find out which restaurant chain is the least trusted of them all.