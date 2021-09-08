Obituaries for September 8

Patricia Eileen (Pacheco) Calicdan, 78, of Sun Valley Nev., formerly of Hilo, died Aug. 20 at home. Born in Pepeekeo, was an antique collector. Celebration of life at a later date. Survived by husband, John Calicdan Sr. of Sun Valley; sons, John Calicdan Jr. of Oakland, Calif., and Jeremy (Arlette) Calicdan of Sun Valley; daughter, Wendy (Rick) Calicdan of Pepeekeo; hanai daughter Jennifer Calicdan of Sun Valley; brothers-in-law, Segundo Calicdan Jr. of Hilo and Abraham Lagadon of Pahoa; sistera-in-law, Mary Jane (Jim) Peleholani of Hilo, Lillian (David) Soares of Honolulu, Susan Calicdan of Hilo and Loryn (Eric) Rouelle of Waikoloa; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.