HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are pushing forward what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, scheduling a Senate committee meeting for next Wednesday to vote on subpoenas. It is another sign that Pennsylvania Republicans will follow in the footsteps of Arizona’s Senate GOP, whose widely discredited and partisan election “audit” began with subpoenas in search of fraud to legitimize former President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him. The newly scheduled meeting came after the top Republican in the chamber, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, said Friday that he wants...