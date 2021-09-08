Manistee residents express concern over proposed northside housing project

MANISTEE — Safety concerns, sewer issues, property values and more concerns have been cited by the public about a proposed housing project in Manistee. A public hearing was held on the Lake Winds Apartments during the Manistee Planning Commission meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, it was clear that both the commission and much of the public were not in support of the project. Many cited problems found with the proposed development that if approved would be built on Veterans Oak Drive and Washington Street.