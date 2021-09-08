CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The hidden side of Europe’s package holiday hotspot

By CNN
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Spain’s Mediterranean escape, a place that for decades has been the go-to spot for jet setters, party lovers and package vacationers keen to let their hair down and enjoy sun, sea and sand in abundance. Yet as in so many famous tourist destinations across Europe, the Costa del Sol...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Pablo Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Real Madrid#Cnn#Brits#English#Hutchy S Bar#Lgbtq#Hotel Ritual Maspalomas#The Marbella Club#Spanish#Central European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Related
Fitnessluxurytravelmagazine.com

Top 10 Island Wellness Destinations

Wellness islands offer luxurious resorts placed in the heart of pristine nature, healing therapy and counseling, yoga and meditation. It is a safe sanctuary where one can withdraw physically and emotionally and deeply reconnect with self and Mother Nature. Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is an island of greenery, tropical forests,...
Public HealthMidland Reporter-Telegram

A 3-generation family trip, canceled by covid - and saved by the art of adaptability

My sister-in-law got the phone call at dinnertime the night before we were to drive to a Wyoming guest ranch for a five-day, three-generation family vacation. There was a coronavirus outbreak among the ranch's staff; in two days, the numbers had climbed from three to 18 infections. The staff members with the coronavirus and any others who had been in close contact with them were quarantined. The ranch's chief operating officer said we were still welcome to come but warned that the service would not be at the ranch's usual level. My brother and sister-in-law, who had booked and planned the vacation, opted to take the full refund the ranch offered, not because of how the outbreak would affect the service, but for safety.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Cycling holidays across Europe

We round up some of the best easy, moderate and challenging cycling holidays across Europe. Whether it was running, puzzling or – yes – knitting, the past 18 months have seen us all desperately seeking new hobbies to while away the lockdown hours, and I probably wasn’t the only one who decided to dust down an old rusty bike and get cycling again.
Traveljacksonprogress-argus.com

Taranto: Southern Italy's hidden treasure

The Puglia region envelops the "heel" of the boot-shaped Italian peninsula. Laden with olive groves, surrounded by clear, sparkling water and speckled with charming, historic towns and villages, its rustic appeal has made it an increasingly popular destination for tourists. The region's list of must-see attractions includes the UNESCO World...
Worldnitravelnews.com

Holiday Inn Brands Take Flight at Airport Locations Across Europe

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the continued growth of two of its much-loved global brands – Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts and Holiday Inn Express – following a flurry of signings and openings at airport locations across Europe. This latest growth demonstrates...
Worldmoneyweek.com

Four castles where you can holiday like royalty

“There’s nothing like watching a troupe of risk-taking horse riders enact the Wars of the Roses [at Warwick Castle] to make you feel better about pandemic life”, says Susie Mesure in The Daily Telegraph. It was almost disappointing when the two sides called it quits and formed the House of Tudor.
Lifestylecountryliving.com

The best countryside holidays and getaways for 2021 and 2022

With many of us still enjoying a holiday at home in the UK rather than jetting off abroad this year, we thought we'd take a look at the best countryside holidays and getaways for rediscovering the peace and beauty of Britain in 2021 and 2022. There's so much to see...
Traveltntmagazine.com

10 best places to visit in Northern France

Do you want to take a break but don’t know where to go? Head for the North of France! Whether it's via the Channel Tunnel, by ferry or by Eurostar, getting to France is very easy and very quick. In just a few hours you will be able to taste French food, learn a few French words and discover some beautiful places.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Experience These Unexpected Wine Destinations

Part of what makes experiencing a destination so great is tasting what it produces. While some places are renowned for their wine production, others are not, but that doesn’t mean you can’t experience a delightful vintage or local blend while you’re there. Here are a few unexpected wine destinations across...
Worldnitravelnews.com

Dreaming of A Luxury Holiday Home in Portugal? Introducing CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, Discovery Land Company’s First Private Community In Europe

Portugal is becoming increasingly popular with UK property buyers with 2020 seeing a 34% rise in those living there, according to the latest data from the country’s immigration service (SEF). Buyers are looking for property with green, open spaces and the opportunity to experience the local culture and lifestyle. Comporta, a stylish fishing village on the West Coast offers the perfect opportunity. Surrounded by rice paddies, the ocean, sand dunes and pine forests. It’s a unique place, where you can connect with nature and enjoy the relaxed way of life. It’s still relatively undiscovered and mainly home to those in the know such as Madonna, Christian Louboutin, and Carla Bruni.
Traveltravelleaders.com

Three Must-See Small Ports for your European River Cruise

There are few things as iconically Dutch as the windmills at Kinderdijk, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Netherlands’ South Holland province. But these stately monuments aren’t just for looks. Built in 1740, the 19 monumental windmills are part of an ingenious flood management system, which also includes numerous pumping stations, dikes and reservoirs. This living museum showcases the historical ingenuity of the Dutch people, who have been cleverly managing the water that surrounds them for nearly a thousand years. For the full effect, visit in the spring when the Dutch landscapes explode with colorful tulips.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

First Canopy by Hilton Opens in Spain with Stylish Madrid Boutique Hotel

Canopy by Hilton, Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) vibrant lifestyle brand that takes inspiration from local neighborhoods, today celebrates the brand's first hotel in Spain with the opening of Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana. The property, owned by Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), is located in the financial district of the city, a...
Travelnitravelnews.com

Last Minute Holiday Bookings Most Popular Reveals Latest Travel Sentiment Survey

Click&Go, Ireland’s leading online travel agent has released the results of their latest Travel Sentiment Survey, providing valuable information on when and where Irish consumers are booking, as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and return to international travel. Those surveyed were keen to travel abroad again, with...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Atout France re-joins European Travel Commission with Europe’s tourism recovery underway

As European destinations have been welcoming back travellers over recent weeks, the European Travel Commission (ETC), the association uniting the National Tourism Organisations of 32 European countries, has welcomed the France Tourism Development Agency, Atout France, back as a full member with the shared ambition to work together to further support the competitiveness of Europe as the world’s leading tourist destination.
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Peak District National Park: The Complete Guide

Founded in 1951, Peak District was the first national park established in England. The park covers a massive 555 square miles, encompassing portions of Derbyshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire, York, and Manchester. It's split into two sections: the White Peak with its rolling hills, limestone walls, and pastureland and the craggy moors of the Dark Peak.
LifestyleTelegraph

How to choose the perfect Spanish costa for your next holiday

I would love to know why the Spanish are so obsessed with claiming their various coasts are like California in one way or another. “This is the California of Europe,” they’ll tell you on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca. On the totally-spectacular-in-its-own-right Costa de la Luz on the Atlantic coast of Andalucia, they’ve dubbed themselves Cadizfornia. Up in the equally splendid Galicia in the northwest of the country, Galifornia gets bandied about.
WorldKEYT

What it’s like to sail on a ‘cruise to nowhere’

A “cruise to nowhere” feels like a fitting metaphor for Covid-era Hong Kong. As with the city’s previous failed attempts to re-establish international travel, it offers a facsimile of forward movement that ends up taking you right back to where you started. While the possibility of traveling abroad is slowly...
Beauty & FashionVogue

3 Ibiza Hotspots Proving There’s More To The White Isle Than Great Nightlife

Clubs are closed this summer on The White Isle, making for a different energy all around. The focus is more on food, drink and relaxation than ever before, as people head to Ibiza for some R&R after a difficult year at home. Right now, the fashion pack is most likely to be found at El Silencio, a new beach house in Cala Moli, which includes a fabulous pool and lounging area (perfect for families by day and embraced by the younger set at night), a Pharrell-backed restaurant, ToShare, and a large-scale octopus-inspired installation by Miranda Makaroff. With a calendar of top-end DJs and pop-ups scheduled for the coming months (not to mention co-working spaces), El Silencio is set to be the hang out for creatives on the island moving forward, with everyone from Dua Lipa to Riccardo Tisci dropping in recently. Our number-one tip: make sure you’re there for sunset.
TravelTimes Union

Zeldiva Luxury Wins Coveted Title of Best Luxury Concierge Service Provider for 2021

MALDIVES (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. The Luxury Lifestyle Awards have presented Zeldiva Luxury in the Maldives with the title of best luxury concierge service provider for 2021. Based in New York City, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards scour local, regional, and international resources to find and celebrate the top performers in the luxury industry worldwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy